ONI Participates in AFCEA WEST 2024

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (February 14, 2024) – Demonstrators from the Office of Naval Intelligence pose for a photo at the AFCEA WEST 2024 conference. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Schuler Zepp)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US