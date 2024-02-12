READY to Kiosk?

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vanisa Street, a culinary specialist with the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, assists a culinary specialist with a transaction during the opening of the Ready Company Culinary Outpost kiosk at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The implementation of the kiosks helps out culinary specialists by reducing the manpower needed to operate them to two Soldiers instead of 14 Soldiers needed to man dining facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

