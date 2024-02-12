Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    READY to Kiosk? [Image 3 of 4]

    READY to Kiosk?

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A 4th Infantry Division Division Soldier waits in line to checkout at the opening of the Ready Company Culinary Outpost kiosk at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The kiosks provide an alternative meal source for meal card holders during hours that the dining halls are closed, allowing them to save their personal money otherwise spent on similar meal items externally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8240565
    VIRIN: 240214-A-JG199-1980
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READY to Kiosk? [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    READY to Kiosk?

