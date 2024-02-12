A 4th Infantry Division Division Soldier waits in line to checkout at the opening of the Ready Company Culinary Outpost kiosk at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The kiosks provide an alternative meal source for meal card holders during hours that the dining halls are closed, allowing them to save their personal money otherwise spent on similar meal items externally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:56 Photo ID: 8240565 VIRIN: 240214-A-JG199-1980 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 3.06 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, READY to Kiosk? [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.