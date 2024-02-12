READY to Kiosk?

The Culinary Outpost kiosk at Ready Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, opens for operations at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. This is the second kiosk to open on the Fort Carson installation and will provide Soldiers with more flexible meal options throughout the day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US