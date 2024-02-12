READY to Kiosk?

Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vanisa Street, a culinary specialist with the 115th Quartermaster...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vanisa Street, a culinary specialist with the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, assists a culinary specialist with a transaction during the opening of the Ready Company Culinary Outpost kiosk at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024. The implementation of the kiosks helps out culinary specialists by reducing the manpower needed to operate them to two Soldiers instead of 14 Soldiers needed to man dining facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. - The 4th Infantry Division held their soft-opening for the Ready Company Culinary Outpost Kiosk, Feb. 12, 2024. This is part of a new initiative to enable more flexible meal options for Soldiers as well as more functional work hours for Army Culinary Specialists.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vanisa Street, a culinary specialist with the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, and the Ready Company Outpost kiosk manager is one individual of many that the implementation of the new kiosks will significantly benefit.



Street is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native and has served as an Army Culinary Specialist for 10 years.



She says “culinary specialists are often overlooked but short manned across the Army and the high demand for their services can be energy taxing.” The new implementation of the kiosks creates some breathing room for Soldiers within this military occupational specialty.



The kiosks were designed to provide an alternative on the go meal option for installation residents, but primarily Soldiers, in between regularly scheduled meal times offered at the dining facilities on base.



“We work seven days a week, three meals a day, and so these rotations allow us to get a break from the non-stop schedule,” said Street.



Street was selected as the non-commissioned officer in charge of Fort Carson’s Ready Company kiosk due to her outstanding leadership in her unit. The Ready Company kiosk is the newest of two kiosks to be established at Fort Carson with the first one opening up in 2018.





“I remember they were open from seven to seven with no meal breaks in between, and if a Soldier had an appointment or just missed a meal at a dining facility, they could just stop by the kiosk,” said Street.



According to Street, the kiosk option proved to be very resourceful because it helped Soldiers living in the barracks limit how much of their personal money they were having to use on food in between meal times.



“A lot of Soldiers go to the gas station to get food and pay for it, but they live in the barracks,” said Street. “This is their option of being able to get those same healthy foods choices that they would have otherwise paid for, and using their meal cards instead.”



In her ten years of service, Street says she has gained a lot from the experiences in her career field.



“I always tell people to not give up because a lot of cooks see the hours and workload and after their first contract they either call it quits or switch their job,” explained Street.



She mentioned that although the workload can be heavy, “the longer you’re a cook, the easier it becomes because with time and dedication comes proficiency.”



Street has had opportunities like cooking for the U. S. Ambassador of Germany and has also earned her certifications in becoming a personal chef amongst other accomplishments, all through the resources of the Army.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gilberto Geronimo, the food service technician with the 115th QM Field Feeding Co., 68th DSSB, 4th DSB, 4th Inf. Div., also addressed the new kiosk addition and its helpfulness.



“This is going to help my Soldiers like Staff Sgt. Street in the fact that once the kiosks open and the dining facilities close, I only require minimal manning of two people to run the kiosk compared to a warrior restaurant where I need a 14 man personnel,” said Geronimo.



The Ready Company kiosk will be open for dinner throughout the remainder of February and will also be open on the weekends for both meal card holders as well as A La Carte options for non-meal card holders.



