    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement Airmen, U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Australian Air Force members work together to repair Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. During the annual Cope North exercise, partners from RAAF joined the 554th REDHORSE and NBG Sailors to rehabilitate the old flight line on Naval Base Guam. Their efforts are part of a larger plan to expand air power capabilities on Guam as simultaneous flight line revitalization efforts occur on Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8240537
    VIRIN: 240208-F-YT646-6231
    Resolution: 5222x2955
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Flight line
    rehabilitation
    REDHORSE
    asphalt
    flightline repair
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)

