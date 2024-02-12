Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement Airmen, U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Australian Air Force members work together to repair Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. During the annual Cope North exercise, partners from RAAF joined the 554th REDHORSE and NBG Sailors to rehabilitate the old flight line on Naval Base Guam. Their efforts are part of a larger plan to expand air power capabilities on Guam as simultaneous flight line revitalization efforts occur on Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

