    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement Airmen and Royal Australian Air Force members use rakes to spread fresh asphalt on Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. During the annual Cope North exercise, partners from RAAF joined the 554th REDHORSE to rehabilitate the old flight line on Naval Base Guam. This effort is to provide training for both nations' specialists and to increase the capabilities of U.S. air power in the INDO-PACIFIC region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8240533
    VIRIN: 240208-F-YT646-4130
    Resolution: 5259x2841
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    repair
    flight line
    rehabilitation
    RAAF
    Redhorse
    asphalt
    Pavements and Equipment
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Indo Pacifc

