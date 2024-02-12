Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement Airmen and Royal Australian Air Force members use rakes to spread fresh asphalt on Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. During the annual Cope North exercise, partners from RAAF joined the 554th REDHORSE to rehabilitate the old flight line on Naval Base Guam. This effort is to provide training for both nations' specialists and to increase the capabilities of U.S. air power in the INDO-PACIFIC region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

