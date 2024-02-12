Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

Airman 1st Class Jhunel Binoya, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement specialist, uses a stamper machine to smooth out fresh asphalt on Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. The 554th REDHORSE have been hard at work for a week clearing and rehabilitating the flight line on NBG. Their efforts are part of a larger plan to expand aircraft capabilities on Guam as simultaneous flight line rehabilitation efforts occur on Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
