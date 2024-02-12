Airman 1st Class Jhunel Binoya, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement specialist, uses a stamper machine to smooth out fresh asphalt on Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. The 554th REDHORSE have been hard at work for a week clearing and rehabilitating the flight line on NBG. Their efforts are part of a larger plan to expand aircraft capabilities on Guam as simultaneous flight line rehabilitation efforts occur on Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:21 Photo ID: 8240536 VIRIN: 240208-F-YT646-4095 Resolution: 3747x5857 Size: 8.88 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.