    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer heavy equipment and pavement Airmen repair Naval Base Guam's flight line, Feb. 8, 2024. On a previous day, REDHORSE Airmen scouted areas on the flight line deemed to damaged, these areas were then cut up and filled with new asphalt. The Airmen around with rakes were responsible to spread the asphalt neatly or remove excess asphalt and once complete the asphalt is compacted and smoothed over by the compaction roller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8240532
    VIRIN: 240208-F-YT646-3013
    Resolution: 5670x3456
    Size: 14.83 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam Flight Line Rehabilitation [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repair
    flight line
    rehabilitation
    Redhorse
    asphalt
    Pavements and Equipment
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Indo Pacifc
    compaction roller

