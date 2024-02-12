The Coast Guard Willow crew discusses deck operations before working on a buoy evolution during a 32-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024.

Cutter Willow is a 225-foot Juniper class sea-going buoy tender. The tender crew is responsible for servicing 246 aids to navigation in South Carolina, Georgia, and throughout the Caribbean, including Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Willow crew conducts law enforcement, search and rescue, and marine environmental protection missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sweat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:53 Photo ID: 8238217 VIRIN: 240213-G-G0107-1118 Resolution: 2560x1706 Size: 658.79 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.