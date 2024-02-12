Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Willow crew discusses deck operations before working on a buoy evolution during a 32-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024.
    Cutter Willow is a 225-foot Juniper class sea-going buoy tender. The tender crew is responsible for servicing 246 aids to navigation in South Carolina, Georgia, and throughout the Caribbean, including Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Willow crew conducts law enforcement, search and rescue, and marine environmental protection missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sweat)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
