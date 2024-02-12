The crew of the Coast Guard Willow transits into their homeport at Base Charleston following a 32-day patrol to the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina. The Willow crew serviced 37 Aids to Navigation in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8238216
|VIRIN:
|240213-G-G0107-1120
|Resolution:
|2560x1707
|Size:
|369.63 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT