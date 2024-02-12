Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea

The crew of the Coast Guard Willow transits into their homeport at Base Charleston following a 32-day patrol to the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina. The Willow crew serviced 37 Aids to Navigation in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

