Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea

The Coast Guard Willow crew conducts a buoy evolution during a 32-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024, near Puerto Rico. Working alongside the Coast Guard Research and Development (R&D) Center, the Willow crew installed a prototype buoy to replace Bahia de San Juan Lighted Buoy 2, which has historically been reported off station or missing due to the significant weather it encounters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

