Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea

The Coast Guard Willow crew worked with Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Puerto Rico and Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker East to recover two wayward buoy hulls and one sunken buoy hull during a 32-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024, near Puerto Rico. Two wayward buoy hulls were in areas too shallow for Willow to operate in, so smaller craft from ANT Puerto Rico and divers from the Regional Dive locker were able to recover the two buoys from critical marine areas and complete an at-sea delivery to Willow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

