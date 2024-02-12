Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    PUERTO RICO

    02.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Willow crew worked with Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Puerto Rico and Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker East to recover two wayward buoy hulls and one sunken buoy hull during a 32-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 10, 2024, near Puerto Rico. Two wayward buoy hulls were in areas too shallow for Willow to operate in, so smaller craft from ANT Puerto Rico and divers from the Regional Dive locker were able to recover the two buoys from critical marine areas and complete an at-sea delivery to Willow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8238219
    VIRIN: 240213-G-G0107-1121
    Resolution: 2430x1822
    Size: 998.11 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Willow crew returns to homeport after 32-day patrol in Caribbean Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Return to homeport
    CGC Willow
    Coast Guard Cutter Willow
    WLB-202

