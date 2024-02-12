Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility

Deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen move cargo during Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 8, 2024. OAS employs the Multi-Capable Airman concept, which represents a shift away from traditional, large force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand. (Courtesy photo)

