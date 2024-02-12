Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility [Image 7 of 8]

    Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen move cargo during Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 8, 2024. OAS employs the Multi-Capable Airman concept, which represents a shift away from traditional, large force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 06:34
    Photo ID: 8237670
    VIRIN: 240208-F-BI574-3507
    Resolution: 5021x3341
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #PORT
    #C-130

