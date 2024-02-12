Deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen move cargo during Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 8, 2024. OAS employs the Multi-Capable Airman concept, which represents a shift away from traditional, large force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8237670
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-BI574-3507
|Resolution:
|5021x3341
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT