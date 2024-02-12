Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND - Deployed Airmen in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility recently tested their agility, flexibility and logistical efficiency through Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the Middle East.



One of the primary objectives of the OAS was to validate the effectiveness of Agile Combat Employment concepts by quickly standing up a forward operating base and executing robust cargo movement missions with minimal manning.



“Agile Spartan is important because, in this dynamic environment we face, there are multiple threats across the region,” said Lt. Col. Allen Cohen, OAS detachment commander. “Operation Agile Spartan allows us to test our abilities, builds our Airmen’s confidence in their capabilities, and gives our decision makers the space they need to adjust to that dynamic threat environment.”



Airmen participating in OAS established a wide range of base operating support functions, including airfield management, civil engineering, communications, contracting, fire protection, force support, maintenance, security forces, a medical clinic and a tactical operations center. Several aircrew members also deployed for OAS and flew daily sorties to transport passengers and cargo. The Airmen represented ten different squadrons, coordinated with partner nation militaries, and achieved the objectives set by senior leaders.



“OAS demonstrated the port's ability to set up a base in less than 48 hours with the capability to scale up and down in a moment's notice,” said a deployed load planner at OAS. “We were able to support two C-130J Super Hercules and could scale up to a cargo yard that holds 100 pallets on short notice.”



OAS included the rapid loading and unloading of cargo and established temporary logistics facilities to support real-world air operations throughout the region.



“The joint and coalition members of Operation Agile Spartan performed brilliantly while executing a complex and challenging mission,” said Cohen. “Their efforts will equip senior leaders with critical insights necessary to strengthen regional partnerships and bolster regional defense capabilities for years to come.”

