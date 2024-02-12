Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility

Deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare for cargo during Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 8, 2024. Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) routinely conducts Agile Combat Employment exercises such as OAS alongside regional allies and partners, enabling U.S. and coalition forces to quickly establish forward basing locations to respond to a variety of adversary threats and proactively address evolving security challenges. (Courtesy photo)

