Ready on arrival: Operation Agile Spartan tests combat flexibility

Deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen offload cargo during Operation Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 8, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept improves resilience and survivability of coalition forces and the ability to rapidly generate combat airpower from anywhere at any time. (Courtesy photo)

