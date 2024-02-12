Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the commander’s responsible officer accountable for over $2.5 billion worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, and his team check the serial number on a trailer during a 100 percent inventory at the site, Feb. 13. The 47-year-old Soldier who was born and raised in Ghana but moved to the U.S. at age 28 said the assignment at Dülmen is like no other in the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 05:18 Photo ID: 8237651 VIRIN: 240213-A-SM279-2828 Resolution: 3004x2125 Size: 1.93 MB Location: DULMEN, NW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.