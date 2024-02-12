Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO [Image 3 of 3]

    $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the commander’s responsible officer accountable for over $2.5 billion worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, and his team check the serial number on a trailer during a 100 percent inventory at the site, Feb. 13. The 47-year-old Soldier who was born and raised in Ghana but moved to the U.S. at age 28 said the assignment at Dülmen is like no other in the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
