    $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO [Image 2 of 3]

    $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim checks the serial number on a trailer with the help of his team while conducting an inventory of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, Feb. 13. Anim, who has served with the Army for 14 years, said the assignment at Dülmen is like no other in the Army. As the commander’s responsible officer there, he’s accountable for over $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

