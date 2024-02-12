Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim checks the serial number on a trailer with the help of his team while conducting an inventory of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite, Feb. 13. Anim, who has served with the Army for 14 years, said the assignment at Dülmen is like no other in the Army. As the commander’s responsible officer there, he’s accountable for over $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 05:18 Photo ID: 8237650 VIRIN: 240213-A-SM279-9329 Resolution: 2720x3611 Size: 3.13 MB Location: DULMEN, NW, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.