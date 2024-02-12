Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim is the commander’s responsible officer accountable for over $2.5 billion worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite. He is accountable for 46 separate unit equipment sets, more widely known as UICs. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 05:18 Photo ID: 8237649 VIRIN: 240213-A-SM279-8286 Resolution: 2672x3565 Size: 2.02 MB Location: DULMEN, NW, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, $2.5 billion worth of APS-2 equipment at Dülmen huge responsibility for senior NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.