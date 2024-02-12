HOUSTON (October 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Selena Torres, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, poses for a photo during a tour of a P-8 Poseidon aircraft during the Wings Over Houston Airshow on Oct 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 01:16 Photo ID: 8237473 VIRIN: 230301-N-XE158-1002 Resolution: 5544x3117 Size: 1.26 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houston Rodeo Military Appreciation Day [5 of 5] [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.