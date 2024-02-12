HOUSTON -- (March 1, 2023) Military Appreciation Day attendees watch as the joint color guard parade the colors before the joint swear in ceremony at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Military Appreciation Day, March 1. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 01:16 Photo ID: 8237470 VIRIN: 230301-N-XE158-1009 Resolution: 4210x2367 Size: 1.27 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houston Rodeo Military Appreciation Day [2 of 5] [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.