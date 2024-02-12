Houston Rodeo Military Appreciation Day [4 of 5]

HOUSTON -- (March 1, 2023) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston salute the ensign as the joint color guard parades the colors before the joint swear in ceremony at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Military Appreciation Day, March 1. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

