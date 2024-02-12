Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Houston Rodeo Military Appreciation Day [1 of 5] [Image 1 of 5]

    Houston Rodeo Military Appreciation Day [1 of 5]

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON -- (March 1, 2023) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston bow their heads during the benediction before 65 future Sailors take their Oath of Enlistment during a joint swear in ceremony at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Military Appreciation Day, March 1. Navy Recruiting is dedicated to finding the best and brightest men and women to serve in America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8237469
    VIRIN: 230301-N-XE158-1006
    Resolution: 4760x3400
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Houston Rodeo
    Navy
    Military Appreciation Day
    Talent Acquisition Group Houston

