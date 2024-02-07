USS Tripoli CPR Training

240207-N-VJ326-1510 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 07, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Gilchrist, from Granbury, Texas, demonstrates the proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) while conducting CPR training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 07. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

