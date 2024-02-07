240207-N-VJ326-1316 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 07, 2024) – Sailors move boxes of ammunition on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of an ammunition onload, Feb. 07. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8236477 VIRIN: 240207-N-VJ326-1316 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.65 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Ammo Onload [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.