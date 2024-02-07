USS Tripoli Ammo Onload

240207-N-VJ326-1052 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 07, 2024) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Deja Mills, from Atlanta, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zacariah Brunette, from Denver, carry a box of ammunition as part of an ammunition onload in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 07. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
