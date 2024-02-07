Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Ammo Onload [Image 10 of 16]

    USS Tripoli Ammo Onload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240207-N-VJ326-1363 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 07, 2024) – Sailors move a pallet of ammunition on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of an ammunition onload, Feb. 07. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Ammo Onload [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

