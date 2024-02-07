Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt (far right) meets with chiefs of parties of USAID programs at AUC on February 5, 2024, to discuss USAID programs implemented by AUC. [Image 6 of 6]

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    02.05.2024

    USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt (far right) meets with chiefs of parties of USAID programs at AUC on February 5, 2024, to discuss USAID programs implemented by AUC. From left to right are Najma Mahmoud, Egypt Desk Officer, USAID; Mohamed Hamza, USAID Partnerships for Educational Progress; Amal Mowafy, USAID Egyptian Pioneers; Essam Mohamed, The Center of Excellence for Water; and Dina Gohary, USAID University Centers for Career Development.

    All photos by Hector Gonzalez for USAID, taken at The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024.

    This work, USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt (far right) meets with chiefs of parties of USAID programs at AUC on February 5, 2024, to discuss USAID programs implemented by AUC. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

