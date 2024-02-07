USAID scholarship recipients meet with a USAID delegation at AUC February 5, 2024, to share their thoughts about their studies. From left to right are Emad Abdelamlek, USAID Egypt Project Management Specialist; Mostafa Omara; Marwa Abdelhady; Nayera Ahmed; Mo’men Roushdy; and Natalie Youstos. The students are part of USAID’s Egyptian Pioneers program which provides scholarships to young Egyptians from underserved and marginalized backgrounds, and mid-career Egyptians working in sectors vital to Egypt’s development.



All photos by Hector Gonzalez for USAID, taken at The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 08:11 Photo ID: 8236071 VIRIN: 240205-O-GC748-7825 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.71 MB Location: CAIRO, EG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID scholarship recipients meet with a USAID delegation at AUC February 5, 2024, to share their thoughts about their studies. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.