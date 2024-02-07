USAID scholarship recipients meet with a USAID delegation at AUC February 5, 2024, to share their thoughts about their studies. From left to right are Emad Abdelamlek, USAID Egypt Project Management Specialist; Mostafa Omara; Marwa Abdelhady; Nayera Ahmed; Mo’men Roushdy; and Natalie Youstos. The students are part of USAID’s Egyptian Pioneers program which provides scholarships to young Egyptians from underserved and marginalized backgrounds, and mid-career Egyptians working in sectors vital to Egypt’s development.
All photos by Hector Gonzalez for USAID, taken at The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024.
