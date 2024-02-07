USAID Egypt representatives meet with senior leadership of The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024. AUC is a valued USG partner and the leading American institution in the Middle East over the last 100 years. AUC currently implements six major USAID programs.



All photos by Hector Gonzalez for USAID, taken at The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024.

