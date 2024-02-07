USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt shakes hands with Dina Adley, American University in Cairo (AUC) Associate Provost for Sponsored Programs at the university’s entrance, February 5, 2024. During his visit to AUC, Andrew Plitt and USAID Egypt Mission Director Sean Jones toured the campus, met with senior university leadership, toured the campus, and had a discussion with students who have received scholarships through USAID programs implemented by AUC.
All photos by Hector Gonzalez for USAID, taken at The American University in Cairo, February 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8236065
|VIRIN:
|240205-O-GC748-4842
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|CAIRO, EG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt shakes hands with Dina Adley, American University in Cairo (AUC) Associate Provost for Sponsored Programs at the university’s entrance, February 5, 2024. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT