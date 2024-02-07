USAID ME SDAA Andrew Plitt shakes hands with Dina Adley, American University in Cairo (AUC) Associate Provost for Sponsored Programs at the university’s entrance, February 5, 2024. During his visit to AUC, Andrew Plitt and USAID Egypt Mission Director Sean Jones toured the campus, met with senior university leadership, toured the campus, and had a discussion with students who have received scholarships through USAID programs implemented by AUC.



