High Frequency communications not a lost art

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron and the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, and Royal Air Force airmen assigned to the 90 Signals Unit, learn about radio frequencies at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2024. The 1st CBCS, alongside RAF personnel, attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)



Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE