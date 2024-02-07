Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Frequency communications not a lost art [Image 1 of 8]

    High Frequency communications not a lost art

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron and the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, and Royal Air Force airmen assigned to the 90 Signals Unit, learn about radio frequencies at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2024. The 1st CBCS, alongside RAF personnel, attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8236031
    VIRIN: 240207-F-FN350-1316
    Resolution: 3651x3078
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, High Frequency communications not a lost art [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF
    high frequency
    1st CBCS
    1st Combat Communications Squadron
    High Frequency Communications

