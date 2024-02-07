U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan McDonald, 1st Combat Communications Squadron electromagnetic spectrum operations technician, sets up a radio at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2024. The 1st CBCS attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 07:39
|Photo ID:
|8236046
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-FN350-1298
|Resolution:
|4816x3603
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Frequency communications not a lost art [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
