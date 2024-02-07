Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Frequency communications not a lost art [Image 5 of 8]

    High Frequency communications not a lost art

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, and Royal Air Force airmen assigned to the 90 Signals Unit, set up a radio at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2024. The 1st CBCS, alongside RAF personnel, attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8236043
    VIRIN: 240209-F-FN350-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    RAF
    High frequency
    1st CBCS

