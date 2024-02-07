High Frequency communications not a lost art

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Majahn Nelson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency systems technician, communicates via radio at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2024. The 1st CBCS attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
