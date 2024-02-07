Jae Kim, deputy garrison manager, presents Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I., Baumholderer Karnevalsgesellschaft (BKG - Baumholder Fasching Club) with a certificate of appreciation during a Fasching ceremony held on Smith Barracks, Germany, Feb. 8.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 06:19
|Photo ID:
|8235986
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-JM046-3890
|Resolution:
|4407x3526
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT