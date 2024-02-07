Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, welcomes Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I., Baumholderer Karnevalsgesellschaft (BKG - Baumholder Fasching Club) in the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 8.

    Fasching
    StrongerTogether
    Karneval
    Target_news_europe
    Fastnacht
    Faset
    Fasnet

