Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, welcomes Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I., Baumholderer Karnevalsgesellschaft (BKG - Baumholder Fasching Club) in the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 8.
|02.08.2024
|02.12.2024 06:19
|8235982
|240208-A-JM046-8562
|4782x3826
|1.74 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|4
|0
