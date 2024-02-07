Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Baumholder Fasching royalties visited the Baumholder Military Community on Smith Barracks, Feb. 8.



Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I., Baumholderer Karnevalsgesellschaft (BKG - Baumholder Fasching Club) marched into the Hall of Champions welcomed by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren, 44th ESB, who introduced them to the individual company commanders and first sergeants. Princess Vivien pinned the Baumholder Rosenmontag pin on each one of them.



Later, Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I. relieved LTC Keenan and CSM Roy Orren from duty and took over reign. They will reign at Baumholder until Ash Wednesday.



"We hereby relieve Lt. Col. Keenan and Command Sgt. Maj. Orren of their command, as your new regents we command: Tomorrow you will all not be on duty until 9 a.m.," said Princess Vivien I.



As a sign of submission, LTC Keenan and CSM Orren received the Fasching Medal of the Session and the certificate of disempowerment.

"It is a privilege for the Fighting 44th to once again participate in the Fasching festivities,” said Keenan. “Baumholder has a rich and deep connection between the community and the U.S. Service Members.”



After coordination with the commander, the prince and princess had another surprise in store.



"Battalion, attention! Dismiss,” said Princess Vivien I, ordering the battalion to stand down early.



"It's something very special when a battalion is in formation in honor of our visit", said Dirk Kaps, BKG-Chairman, "a unique tradition.”



Karneval, Fasching, Fastnacht, or Fasnet is the period between Nov. 11 and Ash Wednesday in Germany, also known as “the Fifth Season of the Year.”



“It is an honor to continue this tradition and connect our soldiers with the customs of our host nation,” said Keenan.

