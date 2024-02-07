Baumholder Fasching royalties visit military community on Smith Barracks

Baumholder Fasching royalties visited the Baumholder Military Community on Smith Barracks Feb. 8. Prince Julian II. and Princess Vivien I., Baumholderer Karnevalsgesellschaft (BKG - Baumholder Fasching Club) marched into the Hall of Champions welcomed by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren, 44th ESB, who introduced them to the individual company commanders and first sergeants.

