Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Kirksey, senior enlisted leader for the 351st Recruiting Squadron, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., engages with two Junior Leadership Corps cadets at Northeast High School in Macon, Georgia during an Air Force GO Inspire event, Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve
