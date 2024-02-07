Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Brigadier General Kelvin D. McElroy, Force Generation Center commander, Air Force Reserve Command, answers questions from a JROTC cadet at Northeast High School, Macon, Ga., during an Air Force GO Inspire event Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

