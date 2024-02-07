Brigadier General Kelvin D. McElroy, Force Generation Center commander, Air Force Reserve Command, speaks with JROTC cadets, students, and faculty at Northeast High School, Macon, Ga., in support of the Air Force GO Inspire program Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 17:28
|Location:
|MACON, GA, US
This work, Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve
Air Force Reserve Command
