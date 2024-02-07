Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve [Image 4 of 4]

    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Brigadier General Kelvin D. McElroy, Force Generation Center commander, Air Force Reserve Command, engages with a school administrator while touring Northeast High School, Macon, Ga., in support of the Air Force GO Inspire program Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8235728
    VIRIN: 240208-F-RE555-1398
    Resolution: 6197x4131
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve
    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve
    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve
    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve general comes full circle, inspires next generation to serve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Recruiting
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    GO Inspire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT