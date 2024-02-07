240207-N-EJ843-1097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) – Hull Technician 1st Class Woods, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), gives training to a Sailor during a fire fighting drill, Feb. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8235385 VIRIN: 240207-N-EJ843-1097 Resolution: 4749x3670 Size: 1.23 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.