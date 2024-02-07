USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

240207-N-EJ843-1071 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Alyssa Rivera, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), gives training to a Sailor during a fire fighting drill, Feb. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

