240207-N-EJ843-1063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Ashley Poland (left) gives training to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kelvin Edwards during a fire fighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Feb. 7, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8235382 VIRIN: 240207-N-EJ843-1063 Resolution: 4896x3783 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.