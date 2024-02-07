United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School

240209-N-PN185-1004 – West Monroe, Louisiana (Feb. 9, 2024) - Musician 1st Class Steven Van Dyne, from Lima, Ohio, monitors live sound equipment at the United States Navy Band’s performance at West Monroe High School as part of the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

