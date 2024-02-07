Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School [Image 11 of 20]

    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School

    WEST MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240209-N-PN185-1016 – West Monroe, Louisiana (Feb. 9, 2024) – Captain Kenneth Collins, a native of Reno, Nevada, speaks with an audience member following a concert at West Monroe High School as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8235199
    VIRIN: 240209-N-PN185-1016
    Resolution: 5317x3545
    Size: 18.32 MB
    Location: WEST MONROE, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School
    United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT