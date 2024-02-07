United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School

240209-N-PN185-1018 – West Monroe, Louisiana (Feb. 9, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman, from Newnan, Georgia, speaks with an audience member following a concert at West Monroe High School as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

